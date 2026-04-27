OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announces principles for accessible, safe AI
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out a fresh set of principles to shape how it builds artificial intelligence (AI) going forward.
Announced by Sam Altman, the new focus is on making AI more accessible, empowering people, and keeping things safe and adaptable as technology evolves.
OpenAI invites input, partners on safety
OpenAI wants to make sure AI isn't controlled by just a few big players: it's inviting more voices into decision-making and aiming for tech that actually helps people get things done.
Safety is a top priority too: it's teaming up with governments and researchers to tackle risks like cybersecurity threats, and plans to keep improving its models based on real-world feedback.