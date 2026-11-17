OpenAI CEO Sam Altman: data centers ignore local community concerns
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently spoke out about how building new data centers often ignores what local communities actually want.
This came nearly two weeks after US voters passed around 40 measures to limit or block new data centers, even though there's plenty of land for them.
Altman said, "I think data centers will get built, but clearly the current way they're working, being built, and the engagement with communities is not working for people."
Tech companies rethink data centers post-election
After these election results, tech companies are rethinking how and where they build data centers.
Analyst Dan Ives says about 10% of the planned 800 to 1,000 new sites might not happen now.
Altman also pointed out that concerns over data centers reflect broader worries about AI, and said it's important to show how AI can actually help people, think healthcare improvements, to keep public trust as things move forward.