OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says AI will boost coder demand

Altman believes that as AI makes software development easier, the need for new software (and coders) will only grow.

"Coders are never going to be busier than they have been and coders are never going to have more of an impact and make more money," he said.

While recent layoffs at companies like Meta and Microsoft have some people worried about job security in tech, Altman also pointed out how AI is now helping tackle big challenges in fields like math.

He emphasized that it's important everyone benefits from these advances, not just a select few.