OpenAI CEO Sam Altman urges caution, immediate AI safety measures
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is urging the tech world not to rush A.I. development just to stay ahead, saying, "No amount of American competitive pressure should justify recklessness."
He's pushing for immediate safety measures after recent calls against regulating A.I.
Sam Altman seeks federal AI standards
Altman believes the industry needs clear federal standards and independent checks on A.I. systems to keep things safe and reliable.
At OpenAI, it's already preparing safety cases before rolling out big updates, echoing calls from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to slow down and think things through.