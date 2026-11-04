OpenAI CEO Sam Altman urges humans maintain final decision authority
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is urging everyone not to let super-smart AI make decisions for us.
He says humans should always have the final say, warning that if we are not careful, we could lose control over our own future.
Altman's main point: Let's set clear limits so people, not machines, stay in charge.
Tech leaders urge slowing AI progress
Altman's concerns echo what other tech leaders are saying about slowing down AI to avoid big risks.
For example, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently called on AI developers to slow improvements in model capabilities to give researchers more time to address safety risks.
OpenAI is also stepping up its safety game by teaming up with Cathedral Systems for security testing and expanding its bug bounty program, showing they are serious about keeping AI safe and transparent.