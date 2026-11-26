OpenAI claims model found 2.25 matrix multiplication limit, beating 2.371177
OpenAI claims its model found the new limit is 2.25, figuring out the fastest possible way to multiply matrices, which are basically big grids of numbers.
Their AI found the new limit is 2.25, beating OpenAI's earlier breakthrough published on October 2, with a best bound of 2.371177, and setting a fresh mathematical benchmark for matrix multiplication complexity.
OpenAI breakthrough could speed matrix multiplication
Matrix multiplication is one of the fundamental operations behind AI, from powering your favorite AI chatbots to crunching data in scientific research.
OpenAI's breakthrough could eventually make these systems faster and more efficient, even if it will take time before we see real-world changes.
It also shows just how far AI has come in solving tough problems that humans have wrestled with for generations.