OpenAI claims model solves 1946 Paul Erdős geometry problem
Technology
OpenAI claims its new reasoning model has solved a geometry problem from 1946, originally posed by mathematician Paul Erdos.
The question was whether square grids were the best way to solve certain geometric challenges, but the AI found an even better solution.
Mathematicians Noga Alon, Melanie Wood, and Thomas Bloom have supported the result.
OpenAI touts breakthrough after false claim
This comes after OpenAI's earlier misstep seven months ago when it wrongly claimed its AI had solved 10 Erdos problems.
Now, with this real breakthrough, the model shows it can handle tough reasoning tasks that connect across different fields.
OpenAI says the breakthrough is significant, and OpenAI says this could help not just in math but also in areas like biology, physics, and engineering.