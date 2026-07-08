OpenAI cleared to roll out GPT-5.6 with Terra and Luna
Technology
OpenAI just got the go-ahead to roll out its latest AI, GPT-5.6, on July 9, 2026.
Along with it, the Terra and Luna models, which are new models being introduced now, will finally be available to everyone.
OpenAI briefed regulators and Trump officials
This launch didn't happen overnight. OpenAI worked closely with US regulators, even sending a tech team to Washington, D.C. for weeks of reviews and questions.
They also met with the Trump administration about new rules for AI and reportedly floated giving the government a small equity stake as part of those talks.