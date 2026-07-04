OpenAI considers lowering subscription fees to compete with Anthropic
Technology
OpenAI is considering lowering its subscription fees after users complained about high costs and to stay competitive with rival Anthropic.
The company might drop prices for AI processing tokens, the units that power chatbots and other tools, since businesses are worried about rising expenses.
Sam Altman admits AI pricing pressures
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admits pricing is tough as companies worry about ballooning AI budgets.
Anthropic is also thinking of cutting prices, so a price war could be brewing.
Meanwhile, both OpenAI and Anthropic are eyeing big IPOs, showing just how fierce the race in the AI world has become.