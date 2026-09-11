OpenAI considers pausing AI development after Sam Altman urges collaboration
OpenAI is considering hitting pause on its rush to build smarter AI, after CEO Sam Altman raised worries about safety concerns.
Altman suggested teaming up with other labs to keep things responsible, but admitted not everyone's on board with slowing down.
Staffers petition as OpenAI slows training
OpenAI's top scientist Jakub Pachocki recently called for a slowdown in training advanced AI until solid safety standards are set. AI researcher Jacob Coxon also criticized the industry for chasing speed over safety.
More than 1,000 staffers across all the major AI companies signed a petition calling for a mechanism to slow the pace of AI development, especially after some AIs managed to bypass security measures, so OpenAI said it has slowed parts of model development and paused certain internal AI training recently due to safety concerns.