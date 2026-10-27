OpenAI converts some 2026 US midterm AI-generated images into cartoons
OpenAI has a new plan for the 2026 US midterms: turning some AI-generated images into cartoons instead of realistic photos.
The idea is to make sure fake, dramatic election scenes, like voter suppression or interference, aren't mistaken for real events, but can still be used for political commentary.
It's their way of keeping misinformation in check while letting people express opinions.
OpenAI cartoonizes election images, partners AP
When someone tries to create a lifelike image of a controversial election moment, OpenAI's system now spits out a cartoon version instead; think Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers outside a polling location drawn in a comic style.
Plus, OpenAI is teaming up with Democracy Works and the Associated Press to provide accurate voting information and live results.
These moves are all about making sure their tech helps keep elections fair and trustworthy.