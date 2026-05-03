OpenAI criticized for not alerting police after Tumbler Ridge shooting
Technology
OpenAI is under fire after it didn't alert police about a ChatGPT user who allegedly carried out a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, Canada.
The tragedy led to eight deaths and several lawsuits against the company, sparking internal debates about when to report violent or threatening behavior spotted on its platform.
Sam Altman apologized, OpenAI strengthened security
Some employees pushed for notifying law enforcement more often during a meeting that reviewed around 10 cases, but OpenAI's legal team, echoing CEO Sam Altman, insisted on protecting user privacy and warned against over-reporting.
Altman issued a formal apology after the shooting, and OpenAI said it has since bolstered its security protocols.