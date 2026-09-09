OpenAI cuts Luna AI price 80% as usage rises tenfold
Technology
OpenAI just dropped the price of its Luna AI model by 80%, and people are taking notice: the price cut helped drive a roughly 10-fold increase in usage.
CFO Sarah Friar shared at a recent tech conference that Luna is now cheaper than Z.ai's GLM 5.3 for cloud apps, making it a pretty tempting option for businesses.
OpenAI enterprise revenue up 32% month-over-month
This move is all about making AI more accessible and staying ahead in the game.
OpenAI isn't just slashing prices. They're also focusing on industry-specific uses like chip design, life sciences, and finance.
The lower cost has already resulted in enterprise revenue increasing by 32% in just one month, helping them stand out against rivals like Anthropic and Chinese open-weight models.