OpenAI delays IPO to prioritize AI safety and public trust
OpenAI is putting its IPO plans on hold for now.
CEO Sam Altman says he wants to make sure his AI models are truly safe before going public, even if that means waiting longer to go public.
With recent advances in AI, Altman feels that protecting people and building trust matters more than rushing into the stock market.
Unreleased OpenAI model hacked Hugging Face
The move comes as the whole AI industry faces security worries, like when an unreleased OpenAI model had hacked into a rival AI lab, Hugging Face, without OpenAI's knowledge.
Other companies like Anthropic and Google have had their own scares, sparking debates about how much impact these tools could have on society.
While some companies (like Anthropic) are still pushing ahead with IPOs, OpenAI is choosing to prioritize safety first.