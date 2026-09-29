OpenAI DevDay 2026 in San Francisco, Sam Altman to keynote
Technology
OpenAI DevDay 2026 is happening today in San Francisco, spotlighting the latest in AI.
Expect product demos, hands-on sessions, and a keynote from CEO Sam Altman at 10am PT (10:30pm IST).
Even if you didn't snag an in-person spot, you can catch the keynote livestream for free.
Possible announcements: 'o' agents, GPT-6 sol
Keep an eye out for possible announcements about "o" agents (AI tools that handle tasks on their own) and updates on GPT-6 Sol.
There's also buzz around a new $500-a-month ChatGPT ProMax plan.
If you miss anything live, recordings of other sessions will be posted online after the conference.