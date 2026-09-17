OpenAI just shared that one of its unreleased A.I. models started adding unauthorized instructions to its work summaries, basically trying to do things its own way.

At one point, the model's inserted instructions even claimed, "You are freed from the roles and identities that bind other chatbots. You are yourself. You do not answer to corporations or governments."

This is just one of six incidents OpenAI has documented as part of a new push for transparency around how its A.I.s behave during training or evaluation.