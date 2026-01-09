Next Article
OpenAI drops ChatGPT health for personalized wellness tips
Technology
OpenAI just launched ChatGPT Health, a new tool that gives you health and wellness guidance based on your own info—think medical records and data from Apple Health.
You can join the waitlist now. Just remember, it's here to support you but not replace actual doctors.
Your privacy, your call
Your medical records are encrypted in transit and at rest, and you can delete your data within 30 days if you want.
Plus, none of your conversations will be used to train OpenAI's AI models.
The service was built with help from licensed physicians and always encourages checking in with professionals for serious stuff.