NASA's medical system keeps astronauts safe in space

Crew-11—Zena Cardman, Mike Fincke, Kimiya Yui, and Oleg Platonov—launched last August for a six-month stay as part of NASA 's Commercial Crew Program. Cardman and Fincke were supposed to upgrade the station's power system and prep new solar panels during the now-canceled walk.

What happens if there's a real emergency?

If things get serious, Crew-11 can return home early using their SpaceX Dragon capsule.

The ISS has a mini-pharmacy and trained crew with round-the-clock support from doctors on Earth.

These systems are designed to protect astronauts during their missions.