NASA's medical system keeps astronauts safe in space
NASA's high-tech medical setup on the International Space Station just got put to the test—a Crew-11 astronaut's health issue led to a postponed spacewalk on January 7, 2026, and raised questions about whether the mission might end early.
What was Crew-11 up to?
Crew-11—Zena Cardman, Mike Fincke, Kimiya Yui, and Oleg Platonov—launched last August for a six-month stay as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.
Cardman and Fincke were supposed to upgrade the station's power system and prep new solar panels during the now-canceled walk.
What happens if there's a real emergency?
If things get serious, Crew-11 can return home early using their SpaceX Dragon capsule.
The ISS has a mini-pharmacy and trained crew with round-the-clock support from doctors on Earth.
These systems are designed to protect astronauts during their missions.