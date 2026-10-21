OpenAI ends Microsoft exclusivity, brings GPT to Google Cloud
OpenAI just made a big move: its AI models, like GPT, will soon be coming to Google Cloud after OpenAI said Microsoft would no longer have the exclusive license on its intellectual property.
This means developers and businesses using Google's tools will soon get easier access to OpenAI's tech through things like the Model Garden and Antigravity coding tool.
OpenAI teams with major cloud providers
By teaming up with all the major cloud players, Amazon, Microsoft, and now Google, OpenAI is making its AI way more available for companies everywhere.
Google Cloud is booming thanks to high demand for AI, and OpenAI itself is valued at $1.4 trillion as it looks toward going public.
The two companies have worked together before (think: ChatGPT on Google Cloud), but this new deal takes things up a notch for anyone building with AI.