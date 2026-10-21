OpenAI ends Microsoft exclusivity, brings GPT to Google Cloud

By teaming up with all the major cloud players, Amazon, Microsoft, and now Google, OpenAI is making its AI way more available for companies everywhere.

Google Cloud is booming thanks to high demand for AI, and OpenAI itself is valued at $1.4 trillion as it looks toward going public.

The two companies have worked together before (think: ChatGPT on Google Cloud), but this new deal takes things up a notch for anyone building with AI.