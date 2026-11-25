Prosecutors claim Alfozan was in contact with Saudi officials and asked about OpenAI's meetings with Humain and Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

Investigators found audio files and photographed confidential documents on his laptop. He was arrested just before flying to Saudi Arabia, and OpenAI fired him after discovering the recording device.

Alfozan's lawyers say he was just curious, not spying, and if convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

The case highlights how intense the global race for AI tech has become, along with the risks that come with it.