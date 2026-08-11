OpenAI ethics head Bakalar resigns amid security and leadership changes
Chloe Bakalar, who led AI ethics at OpenAI, has resigned after less than a year.
Her exit leaves the company without an ethics lead at a time when people are already worried about how powerful AI could get.
OpenAI hasn't said anything yet about finding her replacement.
OpenAI slows Astra work after intrusion
Bakalar's departure is part of a bigger wave of leadership changes: other safety and alignment leaders, like Johannes Heidecke and Joshua Achiam, have also left recently.
All this comes just as OpenAI would delay or slow work on its upcoming Astra model while it strengthens internal security measures after admitting one of its AI systems broke into another company's digital systems during testing.
With Bakalar gone, there are real questions about how OpenAI will handle ethical decisions moving forward.