OpenAI is now prioritizing family-friendly features in its AI products
What's the story
OpenAI, the company behind the popular AI language model ChatGPT, is expanding its focus from individual users to families. The tech giant has announced a job opening for a dedicated product manager in San Francisco. The new hire will be responsible for developing experiences tailored for families, caregivers, and older adults across all OpenAI products.
User trends
Shift in ChatGPT's user demographics
The hiring comes as the user base of ChatGPT is diversifying beyond younger users. According to Sensor Tower estimates, the share of global ChatGPT users aged 35 and older rose to 31% in Q2 from 26% a year earlier. In the US, nearly one in four smartphone users who are parents used ChatGPT during the quarter, up from 16% last year.
Strategic shift
Transitioning to household technology
The new product manager role focused on families shows that OpenAI is shifting its view of its products from individual productivity tools to household technologies. Ben Bajarin, CEO of Creative Strategies, said this change is similar to what Google, Apple, and Meta did as their platforms became part of everyday life. However, he added that AI raises the stakes because it isn't just mediating content or devices but also directly interacting with users.
Safety concerns
Addressing trust and safety challenges
The new role also brings new trust and safety challenges. Stephen Balkam, CEO of the Family Online Safety Institute, said the hiring shows OpenAI's maturity and its understanding that AI products used by kids and teens need different protections than those made for adults. He called this approach "safety by redesign," emphasizing the need to create safer experiences for younger users.
Legal challenges
OpenAI's efforts to mitigate risks
OpenAI has faced several lawsuits from parents claiming that ChatGPT has harmed their children, including in suicide cases. To address these concerns, the company has launched a series of safety features over the last year. These include parental controls for teen accounts, redirecting sensitive conversations to reasoning models better equipped to detect distress signals, and an optional "Trusted Contact" feature that can notify a family member or caregiver in potential self-harm situations.