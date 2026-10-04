OpenAI expands Codex desktop beyond coding with Mac app automation
Technology
OpenAI announced a big update for Codex Desktop, positioning it as a broader productivity tool.
The standout? On Mac, the new Computer Use feature lets AI actually run apps for you.
There's also an in-app browser and image generation, so Codex is now handy for way more than just coding.
Codex Desktop adds automation and previews
The upgrade brings long-running task automation and new perks for developers, like GitHub review comment support and rich file previews.
You can use it on both Mac and Windows if you have Codex access, but some features, like Computer Use, are Mac-only (and not yet in the European Union).