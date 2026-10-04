Florida wants OpenAI to pause making new models until better safety rules are set.

In California, a public group is suing for more human accountability when AI causes harm.

Australia has launched a task force to dig into the hacks, and OpenAI's own safety leader just resigned over concerns about their approach.

With all this pressure, CEO Sam Altman has delayed a stock market launch and canceled their next big model release, showing just how tough things have gotten for the company as regulators worldwide keep a close eye on AI risks.