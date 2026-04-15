OpenAI finds half of India's ChatGPT users in 10 cities
OpenAI's latest study shows that half of India's ChatGPT users are packed into just 10 cities, with Delhi-NCR leading the way.
These cities make up only 10% of the country's population, highlighting a big gap in who's actually using AI tools.
The report calls this a "Capability Gap" and says making AI more accessible everywhere is key to unlocking its full potential.
India's regional queries and OpenAI partnerships
The study found some cool regional differences: In Assam, a significant share of ChatGPT questions are about education, while people in Jammu and Kashmir ask more health-related queries, 32% higher than average.
Codex (the coding AI) is mainly used in tech hubs like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
To fix the uneven access, OpenAI is teaming up with local groups and universities to help spread AI benefits across all corners of India.