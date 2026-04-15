OpenAI finds half of India's ChatGPT users in 10 cities

India's regional queries and OpenAI partnerships

The study found some cool regional differences: In Assam, a significant share of ChatGPT questions are about education, while people in Jammu and Kashmir ask more health-related queries, 32% higher than average.

Codex (the coding AI) is mainly used in tech hubs like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

To fix the uneven access, OpenAI is teaming up with local groups and universities to help spread AI benefits across all corners of India.