OpenAI fixes space pages bug, restores access after service issues
Technology
OpenAI has sorted out a bug that was causing some users to experience errors with its Space Pages feature.
Since the issue popped up on September 30, 2026, users could not create or work on their Pages.
Now, access is back to normal, so you can set up and manage your own Spaces again.
OpenAI announces collaborative slides
Space Pages lets you create and edit pages right from the web or desktop app, while mobile users can browse and share stuff easily.
Plus, OpenAI has also announced its answer to PowerPoint with what it calls collaborative slides, a handy PowerPoint alternative where you simply tell ChatGPT what you want, and it builds your slides for you.