OpenAI flags widespread flaws in SWE-Bench Pro benchmark

Benchmark issues

SWE-Bench Pro was previously endorsed by OpenAI

OpenAI had previously endorsed SWE-Bench Pro as a solution to the contamination and design problems plaguing SWE-bench Verified. The latter was once the standard benchmark for agentic coding but had become unreliable due to contamination and design problems. SWE-Bench Pro was marketed as a more realistic test, using longer coding tasks from public and private repositories' commit history. However, an audit revealed that nearly 30% of its tasks are flawed in ways that misrepresent what an AI can actually do.