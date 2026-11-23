OpenAI Foundation and Rockefeller Foundation launch $50 million 'Cities Deliver' initiative
OpenAI Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation just teamed up to launch "Cities Deliver," a $50 million project to help cities use AI for good: think better public health, economic opportunities, climate resilience, and more.
Nonprofits working with city governments can apply for grants between $500,000 and $2 million until November 29, 2026.
Cities deliver targets 100 million people
This new push builds on some cool successes: in Colombia, AI helped predict dengue outbreaks; in Brazil, it powers flood alerts via WhatsApp; and in South Africa, it's making city-resident communication smoother.
The goal? Bring these kinds of smart solutions to 100 million people worldwide.
Rockefeller Foundation president Dr Rajiv J. Shah said, "Over the past three years, we've seen what happens when city leaders, researchers, and local innovators build with AI around real problems. Cities Deliver takes what's working in Cali, Cape Town, Rio, and elsewhere and opens it up to institutions everywhere so more cities can benefit from the same kind of partnership."