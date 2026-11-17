OpenAI gives eligible Indian researchers 1 year of ChatGPT Plus
OpenAI is now offering eligible research faculty and postdoctoral researchers at selected institutions in India free access to ChatGPT Plus for one year.
This move is part of a global program with 50,000 grants up for grabs on a first-come, first-served basis.
Each grant gives the recipient and up to two collaborators three ChatGPT Plus seats in a research workspace to use in science, math, or engineering projects.
OpenAI program seeks 200,000 researchers worldwide
The program aims to reach 200,000 researchers worldwide after seeing big interest from India during its pilot phase.
To join in, you will need to prove your institutional affiliation and show published research from the past three years on platforms such as arXiv or bioRxiv.
OpenAI promises training support and says by default any data shared will not be used to train its models.
Raghav Gupta, Head of Education, India and Asia Pacific at OpenAI, said, "This initiative builds on that commitment to equip the people creating new knowledge with access to the right tools and practical support."