OpenAI Google and Anthropic use AI to automate office work

AI reshapes workplace skills and workflows

AI isn't just making things faster: it's changing what skills matter at work.

At Google, invoice reviews happen five times quicker thanks to AI agents.

Anthropic uses Claude AI to create event pages and upload files; they even have multiple bots checking each other's work before a human steps in.

Now, Google employees highlight their experience training AI models on their resumes.

Experts predict Fortune 500 firms could have over 150,000 AI agents in the next two years, so yeah, the workplace is getting pretty techy!