OpenAI Google and Anthropic use AI to automate office work
OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic are now using AI tools to speed up everyday tasks in their offices.
Instead of humans slogging through billing, invoices, or marketing chores, these companies let AI systems do the heavy lifting, like reviewing bills, summarizing emails, and building dashboards.
The Wall Street Journal spotted this trend.
AI reshapes workplace skills and workflows
AI isn't just making things faster: it's changing what skills matter at work.
At Google, invoice reviews happen five times quicker thanks to AI agents.
Anthropic uses Claude AI to create event pages and upload files; they even have multiple bots checking each other's work before a human steps in.
Now, Google employees highlight their experience training AI models on their resumes.
Experts predict Fortune 500 firms could have over 150,000 AI agents in the next two years, so yeah, the workplace is getting pretty techy!