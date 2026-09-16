OpenAI, Google, Anthropic discuss new standards for AI safety

Hassabis had suggested creating a public-private partnership or self-regulatory organization with federal oversight, similar to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

The proposal comes as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google face increasing pressure to tackle growing AI safety and security concerns.

On Saturday, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called on AI companies to slow down their advancements in cutting-edge models, a call that was welcomed by both Hassabis and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.