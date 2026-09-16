OpenAI, Google, Anthropic discuss new standards for AI safety
What's the story
OpenAI, along with other artificial intelligence companies such as Anthropic and Google, is in talks to collaborate on AI safety issues. The discussions were confirmed by a spokesperson from OpenAI to CNBC on Tuesday. The conversations began after Demis Hassabis, chair of Google DeepMind, proposed the establishment of a US-led "Standards Body" in July.
Partnership suggestion
Proposal comes amid growing AI safety concerns
Hassabis had suggested creating a public-private partnership or self-regulatory organization with federal oversight, similar to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
The proposal comes as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google face increasing pressure to tackle growing AI safety and security concerns.
On Saturday, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called on AI companies to slow down their advancements in cutting-edge models, a call that was welcomed by both Hassabis and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
Safety measures
OpenAI working on 'industry-led standards'
OpenAI's Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane recently revealed that the company is working on "industry-led standards."
He said they would collaborate with other firms to create a voluntary initiative, "with or without government support."
Lehane emphasized that any industry-led standards would complement federal safeguards and democratic oversight, not replace them.
"We have entered a different phase of AI capabilities," he said.
Antitrust position
No need for antitrust waiver to ensure safety: Lehane
Lehane also said that OpenAI doesn't see the need for an antitrust waiver for the three AI firms to work together on safety issues.
He stressed, "It's better to try to work together to prioritize safety."
This comes amid skepticism from US antitrust regulators over granting AI companies an exemption to coordinate on safety.
Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson expressed his suspicion toward such requests, saying he sees them as "asking for barriers to entry" that would protect their business from competition.