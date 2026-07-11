The companies involved are Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent

OpenAI, Google sold AI models to blacklisted Chinese firms

By Akash Pandey 03:07 pm Jul 11, 202603:07 pm

What's the story

OpenAI and Google have been selling their advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models to Singapore-based subsidiaries of Chinese companies on a Pentagon blacklist. The revelation, first reported by Financial Times and later confirmed by both tech giants, highlights a major loophole in Washington's strategy to curb China's access to cutting-edge AI technology. The companies involved are Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent, three major Chinese tech giants with parent companies listed by the US Department of Defense as potentially linked to China's military.