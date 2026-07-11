OpenAI head of safety systems Johannes Heidecke resigns after shake-up
Technology
Johannes Heidecke, OpenAI's head of safety systems, has resigned following a shake-up in the company's leadership.
The move follows changes to OpenAI's safety leadership structure.
OpenAI consolidates research and safety leadership
Mia Glaese, already leading research and alignment at OpenAI, will now oversee both research and safety teams, so she's got a lot on her plate.
Meanwhile, Saachi Jain steps in as interim head of safety systems and will report directly to Glaese.
These changes show OpenAI is trying to stay ahead as AI gets more complex and influential.