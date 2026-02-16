OpenAI hires Peter Steinberger, creator of AI chat tool OpenClaw
Technology
OpenAI just hired Peter Steinberger—the mind behind Moltbook, an AI-powered social platform—to help level up its personal agent tech.
CEO Sam Altman said Steinberger is "a genius with a lot of amazing ideas about the future of very smart agents interacting with each other to do very useful things for people" and shared that his earlier project, OpenClaw, will stay open-source with backing from OpenAI.
OpenClaw lets people run AI bots on apps like WhatsApp
OpenClaw lets people run AI bots on apps like WhatsApp and Slack, making advanced tech easier to use.
But there are worries about misuse—like spam flooding your messages.
X's Product Head Nikita Bier pointed out these tools could shake up how we communicate, and OpenAI said OpenClaw will stay open-source with its support.