OpenAI hires Peter Steinberger, creator of AI chat tool OpenClaw Technology Feb 16, 2026

OpenAI just hired Peter Steinberger—the mind behind Moltbook, an AI-powered social platform—to help level up its personal agent tech.

CEO Sam Altman said Steinberger is "a genius with a lot of amazing ideas about the future of very smart agents interacting with each other to do very useful things for people" and shared that his earlier project, OpenClaw, will stay open-source with backing from OpenAI.