OpenAI hires Thinking Machines co-founders amid AI talent wars

Why does this matter?

Zoph and Metz both have deep roots at OpenAI—Zoph previously worked for OpenAI as VP of Research and before that spent six years at Google as a research scientist, and Metz worked as an AI researcher—so they're not exactly strangers.

Their return highlights how intense the competition is for top AI minds right now.

Even with a massive $2 billion in funding last year, Thinking Machines has been losing key people to rivals like Meta and OpenAI.

As one former employee put it, "insane packages" are making these moves hard to resist.