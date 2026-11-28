OpenAI India MD Prabhjeet Singh champions voice 1st multilingual AI
OpenAI India's new Managing Director Prabhjeet Singh is pushing for a voice-first, multilingual AI that actually fits India's real needs.
Speaking at IIT Bombay, he highlighted the importance of designing tech that works even in areas with spotty internet, seeing this as a big step toward smarter, more accessible AI for everyone.
Singh pledges lower AI token costs
Since stepping in this September, Singh has been focused on blending OpenAI's global expertise with India's huge talent pool.
He said "the path for that goes to India" in OpenAI's mission and hinted at cool collaborations ahead, especially in healthcare.
Plus, he reassured developers by promising much lower AI token costs to help spark innovation and make advanced tech easier for everyone to try out.