If you're a research faculty member or postdoctoral researcher working in science, mathematics, or engineering at an eligible academic institution, and have published research recently, you can apply by confirming your affiliation and sharing how you'd use ChatGPT.

Applications open worldwide on November 23, 2026, and spots are first-come, first-served.

OpenAI will also offer training, and data shared through the program will not be used to train its AI models by default.