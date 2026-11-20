OpenAI India program applications open November 30, 3 seats each
Applications for the India program open on November 30, 2026.
This is part of a global push to help up to 200,000 researchers, with selected teams getting three seats each to use AI for things like literature reviews and data analysis.
OpenAI ChatGPT program opens November 23
If you're a research faculty member or postdoctoral researcher working in science, mathematics, or engineering at an eligible academic institution, and have published research recently, you can apply by confirming your affiliation and sharing how you'd use ChatGPT.
Applications open worldwide on November 23, 2026, and spots are first-come, first-served.
OpenAI will also offer training, and data shared through the program will not be used to train its AI models by default.