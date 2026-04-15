OpenAI: India top 5 for thinking capability usage per person
OpenAI (the folks behind ChatGPT) just said India is one of the world's top five globally in "thinking capability usage per person" markets for artificial intelligence.
Their latest report highlights how people in India are especially strong at coding and tackling complex problems, with Indian ChatGPT Plus users ranking high in "thinking capability usage per person."
India's AI users concentrated in cities
Right now, half of India's AI users come from just the top 10 cities (think Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad) while most of the country isn't as plugged in yet.
Still, there's growing excitement about using AI for education in places like Assam and healthcare in Jammu and Kashmir.
OpenAI says it wants to help more people access AI by improving infrastructure and making it affordable beyond just city centers.