OpenAI: India top 5 for thinking capability usage per person

India's AI users concentrated in cities

Right now, half of India's AI users come from just the top 10 cities (think Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad) while most of the country isn't as plugged in yet.

Still, there's growing excitement about using AI for education in places like Assam and healthcare in Jammu and Kashmir.

OpenAI says it wants to help more people access AI by improving infrastructure and making it affordable beyond just city centers.