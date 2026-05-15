OpenAI integrates Codex into ChatGPT mobile app across subscription plans Technology May 15, 2026

OpenAI just made it easier to code from anywhere: Codex, its popular coding tool, is now built right into the ChatGPT mobile app.

Whether you're on iOS or Android (and on any subscription plan), you can manage your coding projects remotely: review outputs, approve commands, switch models, or even kick off new projects straight from your phone.