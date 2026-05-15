OpenAI integrates Codex into ChatGPT mobile app across subscription plans
Technology
OpenAI just made it easier to code from anywhere: Codex, its popular coding tool, is now built right into the ChatGPT mobile app.
Whether you're on iOS or Android (and on any subscription plan), you can manage your coding projects remotely: review outputs, approve commands, switch models, or even kick off new projects straight from your phone.
OpenAI upgrades Codex amid Anthropic competition
This update follows a bunch of recent Codex upgrades, like background task automation for desktops and a Chrome extension for live browser sessions.
OpenAI's move comes as competition heats up with Anthropic, which launched a similar remote control feature for Claude Code earlier this year.
Both companies are racing to make coding tools more flexible and accessible for developers everywhere.