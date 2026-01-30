OpenAI is saying goodbye to GPT-4o on ChatGPT
Technology
OpenAI just announced it's retiring the GPT-4o model from ChatGPT next month, since barely anyone was using it—just 0.1% of daily users.
Instead, they're putting their energy into newer models like GPT-5.2 that offer more creative and personalized responses.
What else is changing?
Along with GPT-4o, OpenAI will also phase out GPT-5 Instant and GPT-5 Thinking to keep things simpler for users.
If you use ChatGPT, you'll notice these changes soon, but developers using OpenAI's API won't be affected for now.
CEO Sam Altman had promised users would get a heads-up before any big changes—and OpenAI appears to be following through on that promise.