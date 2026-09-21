OpenAI launches Astra for law aiding lawyer research and drafting
OpenAI just dropped Astra for Law, its newest AI tool designed to help lawyers with research and drafting: think of it as a supercharged legal assistant.
It pulls from a massive index of US case law, statutes, and regulations, and is rolling out first to select law firms.
Astra indexes 99.9% US precedents
Astra covers more than 99.9% of published US precedential case law through its work with the nonprofit Free Law Project, which operates CourtListener, and can draft documents or analyze legal questions.
In tests using Vals AI's private Legal Research Bench set of 200 questions, it achieved a 54% correctness rate, outperforming GPT-6 Astra (with web search).
Plus, OpenAI released 26 ecosystem plugins that will integrate ChatGPT with legal-speciality software like Relativity, Clio, iManage and DeepJudge, making it easier for law firms to bring AI into their workflow.