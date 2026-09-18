OpenAI launches Astra for law platform powered by GPT-6 Astra
Technology
OpenAI just launched Astra for Law, a new platform powered by its latest GPT-6 Astra model. It's designed to help law firms and legal tech companies with research, drafting, and building custom apps, making legal work a lot less tedious.
With big names like Google and Anthropic also eyeing this space, the legal tech race is definitely heating up.
Astra for Law integrates legal databases
Astra for Law combines powerful AI with a massive database of US case law, statutes, and regulations.
It connects easily with popular tools like Relativity, Clio, Intapp, and Thomson Reuters.
The goal? To speed up research and paperwork so lawyers can focus on what really matters, solving cases instead of drowning in documents.