OpenAI launches ChatGPT file library for Plus, Pro, Business subscribers
OpenAI just rolled out a handy file management library for ChatGPT, letting you upload, access, and organize documents and images directly while chatting.
This feature is only for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Business subscribers.
It's a big step up if you're tired of digging through files on your PC; now you can keep everything in one place as you chat.
ChatGPT file uploads capped 512MB
You can upload files up to 512MB (spreadsheets max out at 50MB), and text files are capped at 2 million tokens.
The library has separate views for all your files, images, and general files to make things easier.
Just log in to the official site to start managing your stuff, and the Recent Files menu helps pull things into new chats fast.
Heads up: This feature isn't available if you're in the European Economic Area, Switzerland, or the UK even with a paid plan.