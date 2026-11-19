OpenAI launches ChatGPT for accounting to assist with financial tasks
OpenAI just rolled out ChatGPT for Accounting, a tool that takes the headache out of financial tasks like report-making, account reconciliation, and data entry.
It plugs right into platforms like QuickBooks Online and Oracle NetSuite, so you can upload bank statements or invoices and let the AI spot missing transactions or flag weird fees, making life way easier for anyone dealing with numbers.
ChatGPT live dictation gains unlimited duration
ChatGPT's Live Dictation feature also got a major boost. It's now faster, more reliable, and works everywhere (iOS, Android, web, and desktop).
The old 10-minute limit is gone too, so you can talk as long as you need without getting cut off.
Whether you're brainstorming on the go or just want to type less, this update makes hands-free content creation much simpler.