OpenAI launches ChatGPT for financial services powered by GPT-6 Astra
OpenAI just rolled out ChatGPT for Financial Services, a new AI tool built for investment bankers and equity researchers.
Powered by GPT-6 Astra, it pulls in data from sources like LSEG, PitchBook, and Daloopa to make financial analysis faster and smarter.
The platform was co-designed with Morgan Stanley and Evercore, so it comes packed with strong security features to meet industry rules.
ChatGPT supports research, modeling, client materials
With this tool, users can easily research across multiple data sources, build financial models using their firm's templates, and create client-ready materials.
It gives access to indexed datasets like earnings transcripts and company fundamentals, and firms can plug in their own subscriptions from FactSet or S&P Global.
OpenAI says it is planning to add even more data options and train the AI for specialized analyst tasks.