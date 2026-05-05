OpenAI launches ChatGPT for Intune on iOS for Intune-managed organizations

Image creation, hands-free chat and summaries

With this app, you can create images from text prompts, chat hands-free, and upload files or photos to get quick summaries.

It also helps draft emails or reports, condenses long notes into key points, and even offers quizzes with explanations for learning on the go.

ChatGPT for Intune is free on the App Store but works only in managed environments set up by your school or company.