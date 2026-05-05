OpenAI launches ChatGPT for Intune on iOS for Intune-managed organizations
Technology
OpenAI just dropped ChatGPT for Intune on iOS, made especially for schools and workplaces that use Microsoft Intune.
The app keeps your chats secure and follows your organization's IT rules, while letting you pick up conversations right where you left off, whether you're on your iPhone or iPad.
Image creation, hands-free chat and summaries
With this app, you can create images from text prompts, chat hands-free, and upload files or photos to get quick summaries.
It also helps draft emails or reports, condenses long notes into key points, and even offers quizzes with explanations for learning on the go.
ChatGPT for Intune is free on the App Store but works only in managed environments set up by your school or company.