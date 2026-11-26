OpenAI launches ChatGPT Health for US Android users syncing wearables
OpenAI just dropped ChatGPT Health for Android users in the US letting you sync your fitness apps and wearables like Garmin, Oura, and WHOOP through Google's Health Connect.
The feature is open to eligible logged-in users on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans in the US who are at least 18 years old.
ChatGPT health tips dots privacy controls
With your data synced, ChatGPT Health offers personalized tips on sleep, workouts, and daily habits.
You'll also meet Dots, AI helpers that can suggest things like moving a workout if you're busy.
OpenAI says your health data won't be used for ads or training its models, and conversations that reference connected Health data, and content derived from it, may be used to improve OpenAI's models depending on the user's model improvement settings, and you need to be 18 or older to use the feature.