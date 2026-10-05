OpenAI launches ChatGPT library for Plus, Pro and Business users
OpenAI just dropped a new ChatGPT Library feature for ChatGPT, letting users store uploaded files and files they ask the AI to create, excluding generated images, together: no more hunting through old chats or folders.
It's available now for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Business users (except in the EEA, Switzerland, and the U.K.), making it way simpler to keep track of everything you share with the AI.
ChatGPT website offers centralized file management
ChatGPT Library lives right on the ChatGPT website and shows all your files in one easy view.
You can upload, download, or delete stuff directly from there, and even use recent uploads or pick from your entire library when starting new conversations.
Batch actions let you download or delete multiple files at once for extra convenience, though most files must be no larger than 512MB, CSV files and spreadsheets are restricted to 50MB, images can't be larger than 20MB, and uploaded text files and documents are capped at 2 million tokens.
Images made by AI get stored separately to keep things tidy.