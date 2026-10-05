OpenAI launches ChatGPT library for Plus, Pro and Business users

ChatGPT Library lives right on the ChatGPT website and shows all your files in one easy view.

You can upload, download, or delete stuff directly from there, and even use recent uploads or pick from your entire library when starting new conversations.

Batch actions let you download or delete multiple files at once for extra convenience, though most files must be no larger than 512MB, CSV files and spreadsheets are restricted to 50MB, images can't be larger than 20MB, and uploaded text files and documents are capped at 2 million tokens.

Images made by AI get stored separately to keep things tidy.