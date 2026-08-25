OpenAI launches ChatGPT sticker pack creator in 18 styles
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out a fun new feature in ChatGPT: You can now make your own sticker packs straight from your ideas.
Just type a prompt, anything from your pet's face to an inside joke, and get up to nine unique stickers in one go.
There are 18 cool styles to pick from, like Anime, 3-D, and Holographic.
Free mobile ChatGPT stickers worldwide
Once you've made your stickers, you can download them or send them right away on WhatsApp or iMessage.
The tool is powered by OpenAI's latest image tech for sharper details.
Best part? It's totally free for all mobile ChatGPT users worldwide, with options to remix emojis too, so it's easy to add some personality to every chat.