OpenAI launches ChatGPT wallet to secure US Pro purchases
OpenAI just rolled out the ChatGPT Wallet for Pro users in the US letting you make secure purchases without sharing your real card information: Face ID approval keeps things extra safe.
This move comes as big names like Amazon ban Meta's Muse AI agent over safety worries, and companies like Uber and DoorDash report that people aren't really using AI shopping helpers.
Shoppers prefer retailers over AI agents
The new wallet is OpenAI's answer to growing doubts about AI agents in online shopping.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently pointed out that shoppers still trust buying straight from retailers more than through bots.
With low engagement numbers from Uber, DoorDash, and Airbnb too, it's clear the tech needs to feel safer and more useful before most people will jump on board.